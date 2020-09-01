JEE (Main) begins

Thousands of candidates attempted the first slot of the JEE (Main) exam that began on Tuesday with a slew of precautionary measures amid the surge in number of COVID-19 cases across the State.

Students who attempted the morning slot of B.Arch paper said that thermal screening of candidates was done and there was staggered entry into the exam centres to avoid rush.

B.Planning paper is being held in the afternoon slot.

The JEE (Main) will be held between September 1 and 6 in 33 exam centres in 13 towns and cities across the State including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Bidar.

Across the country, around 8.58 lakh students are expected to attempt JEE (Main).