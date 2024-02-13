GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JEE Main 2024 session 1: Amogh Agrawal only student from Karnataka to score 100 percentile

February 13, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Amogh Agrawal

Amogh Agrawal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amogh Agrawal from Bengaluru has emerged the State topper with 100 percentile score in Joint Entrance Examination 2024 (JEE Main), session-1 for paper 1. He is a student of Narayana Co-Kaveri Bhavan, HSR Layout.  

Speaking to The Hindu, Amogh said he was happy with the result. “I achieved it with encouragement from my teachers and parents. While preparing for the exam, I focused on taking mock examination. I am currently preparing for JEE Advanced to get admission in the top IITs in the country. I aim to be an entrepreneur like my father,” he said. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result of JEE Main 2022, session-1 for the entrance of professional courses like BE/B.Tech in premier technical institutions like Indian Institute Technologies on Tuesday.

This year, 23 candidates secured 100 percentile. Seven students from Telangana secured 100 percentile. Following this, three students each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra secured 100 percentile. 

The JEE Main 2024 session-1 for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) was conducted by NTA from January 27 to February 1. A total of 11,70,048 candidates appeared for the examination, conducted at 544 centres in 291 cities, including 21 cities outside India.

