JEE (Advanced) topper selects IISc-Bengaluru for B-Tech

R.K. Shishir, a Bengaluru student and all-India topper of JEE (Advanced)-2022, has selected Indian Institute of Science (IISc)-Bengaluru instead of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay for his B-Tech graduation.

Earlier, Shishir desired to pursue Computer Science Engineering at IIT-Bombay and had plan to set up a start-up. But, he changed his mind and decided to research in Computer Science stream.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said he chose IISc because he is more interested in a start-up or research. “IISc is the best research institute in the country,” he said.

“I selected Maths in computing in B-Tech. Maths is a very important subject in Computer Science. It is the new updated computer course. After complete my B-Tech degree, I plan to set up a start-up. In case it does not work out, I will try to get a post graduate degree in foreign universities and pick research and development,” Shishir said.

Shishir also topped CET-2022 in Pharmacy and fourth in Engineering and. He stood second (AIR) in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana, conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru


