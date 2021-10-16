JEE Advanced results: Two from Bengaluru get high all-India ranks

Bengaluru

16 October 2021 01:02 IST

Boy with rank of 39 gets the highest marks secured to date by a Karnataka student

Many students from Karnataka bagged top ranks in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, the results of which were announced on Friday. In Bengaluru, two students bagged high all-India ranks.

Veeresh B. Patil, from Oxford Independent PU College, Ullal, and Premankur C., a student of National Public School, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, bagged the first and second ranks at the State level, with the 39th and 54th ranks at the all-India level, respectively.

Veeresh scored the highest marks secured by any student in Karnataka in the JEE Advanced competitive examination to date. He was awarded 304 marks with 56 in Physics, 54 in Chemistry, and 36 in Mathematics in paper I. In paper II, he scored 54 in Physics, 56 in Chemistry, and 48 in Mathematics. Veeresh wants to enrol at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) to study computer science.

“I am grateful to my teachers. It was very difficult to switch from offline to online classes and prepare for the exams, but the constant help of my family and coaching centre helped,” said Veeresh, who had also topped the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) exam. Mahesh Yadav, head academics, Allen, South India centres, the coaching centre that Veeresh had enrolled in, said, “I remember Veeresh’s keen interest in following every instruction and diligently giving his best in every challenge.”

Premankur, too, credited his teachers who always encouraged him to ask doubts. “Weekly tests and practice assignments after each chapter helped me improve my problem solving skills,” he said. Though Premankur has secured a seat at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, he is keen on enrolling in a top IIT. “I am happy with the results and plan to join either IIT-Bombay or IIT-Delhi and study Computer Science engineering,” he said.

Bengaluru student Hrishit B.P. secured an all-India rank of 392 against the odds after losing his father, Balaji Prasad, a renowned nephrologist and COVID-19 warrior, to the virus.