JEE Advanced results bring cheer to many in Karnataka

A number of students in the city were elated after they got high ranks and made the cut in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

The exam was held on May 21 and is a gateway to IITs and top engineering colleges.

Anirudh S. of R.V. PU College, Jayanagar, secured an all-India rank of 131. “My persistent efforts have finally been rewarded as I have passed with flying colours. I believe that the success mantra for cracking any exam in life is consistency as well as a structured approach. I stuck to my deadlines and daily time table. Taking regular and short breaks helped. I had a basic phone which kept me away from social media and games. But as I got good results, my parents gifted me a smartphone recently. I want to pursue computer science at IIT Madras,” he said.

Another student, Ninad Huilgol of Delhi Public School, Bengaluru South, scored an all-India rank of 217. “Focussing on my weaknesses and trying to make them my strengths was my success mantra. I solved practice test papers and repeatedly did questions that I found tricky. As a mathematics teacher, my mother would help me study at home. My parents were my motivation throughout. I also am not on any social media website. I want to do basic sciences at the Indian Institute of Science.”

Music lessons helped Samuel Jeyaseelan of National Public School, Indiranagar, who secured the 152nd rank. “I attempted several practice problems, took up mock tests. I used to play the piano and play basketball, but I gave up basketball because it consumed a lot of my time and energy. In the future, I would like to pursue mathematics and computer science at IIT Madras. I studied for six hours a day at my coaching centre and another 5-6 hours at home.”

Fifty students from Deeksha Centre for Learning, Kanakapura Road, managed to secure ranks in the JEE (Advanced) exams. As many as 150 students appeared for the exam from the centre. Sridhar G., founder of the centre, described it as an “incredible” achievement. “This kind of a performance is common in other states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana... but such performance from a college in Karnataka shows that students from the Statea have started considering IIT as a top choice,” he said.

Against the odds

For students from economically weak backgrounds, who were part of TAPAS — a free residential programme that was a joint initiative of Rashtrotthana Parishat and BASE — the ranks felt even sweeter.

Aanjinappa M., who secured a rank of 203, said he had struggled with many topics and would not have made it had it not been for his teachers. His mother, who is a single parent, works as a housekeeper with a private company. “I want to pursue mechanical engineering in an esteemed IIT, but I currently don’t have the funds to pursue higher education,” he said.