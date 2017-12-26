JD(U) to muster support from youth to strengthen party in State: Mahima Patel

The State-unit of the Janata Dal-United (Nitish Kumar group) is pinning its hopes on rejuvenating, resurrecting, and strengthening the party by mustering the support of the youth to realise the dreams of the former senior leaders, including Ramakrishna Hegde, S.R. Bommai, J.H. Patel among others, its president Mahima Patel has said.

Addressing the media here recently, Mr. Patel said. “There are around 2.65 crore youth in the age group of 19 to 35. Our party has made a study in this regard and was planning to come out with a plan of action of providing employment to the youths at their natives. This is one among many programmes that we are planning to attract the youth force in the State”.

Mr. Patel also made it clear that the focus of his party was on attracting youth and not those who were with the party once and had joined other political parties.

Membership drive had already commenced and those joining the party were requested to plant a sapling.

“We know that they (those who have left the party), including the former MLAs or those who headed the boards and corporations during the undivided Janata rule, are unhappy. These people would be keen to protect their interest. Instead, we want the support of the youth to strengthen the party’s base,” he said.

He said that the party had already identified candidates for around 20 constituencies and the process of identifying 80 more was under way.

“Our party will be fielding its candidates in 100 constituencies in the upcoming Assembly polls and hope to win more than 25 seats to start with. The aim is to ensure that the next party coming to power should rule with our guidance. If they support us, we will form the government,” he said.

He said that presently his party is undertaking a campaign approaching the common man seeking their support and also from farmers’ and other social organisations.

“Ours is all inclusive thinking and I have already made it clear to our National president to give a free hand to take decisions at the State level on various issues to which he has agreed. Janata Dal (S) should think of inviting us to join them,” he said in response to another question.