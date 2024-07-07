JD(S) workers urge party to retain Channapatna seat; HDK tells them to consult Yogeshwar on candidate selection

In the run up to the yet-to-be-announced byelection to the Channapatna Assembly constituency, local Janata Dal (Secular) leaders are bringing pressure on the leadership to retain the seat, even as they have been asked to confabulate with C.P. Yogeshwar, BJP MLC and five-time former Channapatna MLA, over the choice of the NDA candidate.

The JD(S) workers and leaders from Channapatna, who met Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy to discuss the poll preparation in Bengaluru on Sunday, were asked to take Mr. Yogeshwar into confidence at every step and seek his guidance. Another round of meeting is expected during the next visit of Mr. Kumaraswamy after which the NDA candidate will be identified.

Party sources said that while it is unlikely that any family member would be contesting the byelection, the NDA is also likely to wait, and watch developments in the Congress over the candidate selection. “People’s pulse is being evaluated keenly now. The NDA candidate’s selection will also depend on who the Congress candidate will be. There could be a surprise candidate,” they said.

The seat fell vacant owing to the resignation of Mr. Kumaraswamy after he was elected as Mandya MP. Of the three byelections to Assembly seats, including that of Shiggaon and Sandur, the Channapatna seat has evoked keen interest as Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has immersed himself in the election preparation. The involvement of the Deputy Chief Minister is being seen as an attempt to redeem his pride and position in Vokkaliga politics that took a beating in the Lok Sabha polls.

Party sources said that the Union Minister told his party cadre that there was no need to spoil the alliance, and that the decision on the candidate would be based on discussions with the BJP leader. “The cadre felt that since the BJP would be contesting in Shiggaon and Sandur, the JD(S) may be allowed to retain Channapatna. Also, the JD(S) has a huge base here.”

Mr. Kumaraswamy told party leaders and workers that there should be no confusion over the candidate. “Whoever is chosen would be the candidate of the NDA. Everyone has to work unitedly to ensure the victory of the NDA candidate,” he added.