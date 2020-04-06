JD(S) workers stage protest

Janata Dal (Secular) workers staged a protest, despite the lockdown, in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday, prompting the police resort to a mild lathi-charge to disperse them.
The workers assembled demanding the cancellation of licence to Quality Bar, owned by a BJP leader, on charges of violating the order stopping the sale of liquor during the lockdown. The workers staged the dharna maintaining physical distance among them.
Additional SP B.N.Nandini and her staff resorted to caning to disperse the mob. She questioned how they could assemble when prohibitory orders were in place. Lok Sabha member and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who was at the Deputy Commissioner’s office at the time, appealed to the workers to leave the place.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.