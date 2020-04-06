Karnataka

JD(S) workers stage protest

JD(S) workers staging a protest in Hassan on Monday.

JD(S) workers staging a protest in Hassan on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Janata Dal (Secular) workers staged a protest, despite the lockdown, in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday, prompting the police resort to a mild lathi-charge to disperse them.

The workers assembled demanding the cancellation of licence to Quality Bar, owned by a BJP leader, on charges of violating the order stopping the sale of liquor during the lockdown. The workers staged the dharna maintaining physical distance among them.

Additional SP B.N.Nandini and her staff resorted to caning to disperse the mob. She questioned how they could assemble when prohibitory orders were in place. Lok Sabha member and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who was at the Deputy Commissioner’s office at the time, appealed to the workers to leave the place.

