JD(S) workers stage protest opposing ‘merger’ of KMF with Amul

January 12, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Hassan

Workers of the Janata Dal (Secular) and members of milk producers’ cooperative societies staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Hassan, opposing the alleged plan to merge KMF–Nandin with Gujarat based Amul.

Hundreds of workers of the party and milk producers took out a protest march from the Hemavathi Statue Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Along the march they raised slogans against Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah, whose recent statement during his visit to Mandya, triggered speculations of possible merger of KMF with Amul.

S. Dyave Gowda, president of JD(S) party’s Hassan taluk unit, addressing the protesters said, any proposal to merger of KMF with Amul was against to the interest of milk producers of Karnataka. The Central government should give up such an idea.

More than 20 lakh people had been dependant on the dairy sector in Karnataka. Every day KMF collected 85 lakh litres of milk. If such an organisation was merged with Amul, the farmers of the State would lose income. “The State has already lost banks after they were merged with other banks”, he said.

Former HDCC Bank president Sathish, former vice-president of Hassan ZP H.P.Swaroop, JD(S) district spokesperson Raghu Hongere and others led the protest.