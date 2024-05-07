JD(S) workers stage protest against Shivakumar, condemn arrest of Revanna

May 07, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

Leaders of the Janata Dal (Secular) took out a protest in Hassan on Tuesday against the State government, accusing the Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, of his involvement in ‘leaking the videos’ allegedly related to Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna’s case.

Hundreds of party workers took part in the protest march from the Hemavathi Statue Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They burnt an effigy of Shivakumar.

Along the march, they raised slogans against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, officials of the Special Investigation Team, probing the Prajwal Revanna case, and Hassan Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama C.

Former minister and JD(S) MLA A. Manju, legislators C.N. Balakrishna, former Minister H.K. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) district president K.S. Lingesh and others led the protest.

Mr. Lingesh, addressing the protesters, said that D.K. Shivakumar leaked the videos ahead of the elections. “Their target is H.D. Revanna, who is known for bringing many development projects to Hassan. Unable to face H.D. Kumaraswamy, D.K. Shivakumar is targeting Revanna. They got a case registered against Revanna. As the case had no material, they hatched a conspiracy and booked another case of abduction against Revanna,” he alleged.

The person, who had the alleged videos, had been allowed to go free. “They have sent him to Malaysia or some other place. Even after booking a case about the circulation of obscene videos, the police did not act,” he said.

The protesters alleged that the SIT was biased and had already missed the track of its investigation. A few alleged that Hassan Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama had been acting as per the instructions of the Congress party. They criticised the officer for her comments, in which he referred to the story of Shishupala in Mahabharatha while receiving a memorandum from women activists demanding serious action against the accused in the Prajwal Revanna case.

