JD(S) workers stage protest against Hassan MLA

Janata Dal (Secular) workers staging a protest in Hassan on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Workers of the Janata Dal (Secular) took out a protest march in Hassan on Thursday condemning BJP MLA Preetham Gowda’s recent objectionable remarks against party leader Bhavani Revanna.

Hundreds of workers took part in the protest march from the Hemavathi Statue Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they staged a dharna. Along the march, they raised slogans against the MLA and urged him to apologise for his remarks.

Senior leaders of the party addressed the workers. K.M.Raje Gowda said the comments made by the MLA were below the dignity of the post he held. “An MLA should have a personality worth emulating. It is unfortunate that we have such an MLA. If he thinks he can enhance his stature as a politician, he will be proved wrong”, he said.

Former legislator B.V.Kari Gowda said people of the constituency had seen the real face of the MLA. Former vice-president of Hassan ZP H.P.Swaroop, JD(S) party’s Hassan taluk unit president S. Dyave Gowda and many leaders of the party’s women wing led the protest.

Recently Mr. Preetham Gowda had alleged that Mrs. Bhavani Revanna and her son Prajwal Revanna, a Lok Sabha member, had the habit of speaking to the media in an ‘inebriated’ state. They should be subjected to alcometer test to check the quantity of alcohol consumed, he had further said.

He made these remarks in reaction to Mrs. Bhavani Revanna’s allegation that the MLA’s father, who was an engineer with the Public Works Department, had sought JD(S) leader Revanna’s favour to seek a transfer to BBMP.