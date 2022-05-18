JD(S) workers offer prayers to mark Deve Gowda’s 90th birthday

JD(S) workers offering prayers at a temple in Hassan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Workers of the Janata Dal (Secular) in Hassan held special prayers at a temple and a dargah to mark the 90 th birthday celebrations of party’s national president and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

The workers visited Anjaneya Temple and a dargah on Azad Road. A few workers distributed fruits to patients at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and senior citizens at an old age home in the city.

Party’s Hassan taluk unit president S. Dyave Gowda, district spokesperson Hongere Raghu, Hassan City Municipal Council members C.R.Shankar, Vasudev and others were present.