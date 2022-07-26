JD(S) workers demand fair compensation for those hit by recent heavy rains

They also sought a withdrawal of GST on essential items and the proper supply of chemical fertilizers

Workers of the Janata Dal (Secular) party staged a protest in Hassan on Tuesday demanding a fair compensation for those hit by recent heavy rains in district, a withdrawal of GST on essential items and the proper supply of chemical fertilizers.

Hundreds of workers gathered at the Hemavathi Statue Circle and marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they staged a dharna. Along the march, they also formed a human chain at N.R. Circle. They raised slogans against the Centre and the State Government.

JD(S) district president and Belur MLA K.S. Lingesh, Sakaleshpur MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy and others led the protest. The protesters said the government had failed to provide proper compensation for growers of coffee, cardamom, pepper and other crops damaged in the rains. Crops grown in 250 ha had been lost and more than 450 houses were hit. The government should release compensation to the affected immediately. The protesters also urged the governments to repair the roads damaged owing to rains.

They also took serious exception to GST on essential items. The middle class and poor had already been suffering because of the price rise. The Centre increased the burden on the poor by imposing GST on essential items. The government should withdraw it, they said.

JD(S) Hassan taluk president S. Dyave Gowda, HDCC Bank president Somanahalli nagaraj and others were present.