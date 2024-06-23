JD(S) worker, kin booked for blackmailing MLC Suraj Revanna

An FIR has been registered against a JD(S) worker and his brother-in-law on the complaint filed by the Personal Assistant of JD(S) MLC and son of HD Revanna, Suraj Revanna for threatening and blackmailing the MLC with false allegations of sexual assault, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the FIR has been registered under sections 384 and 506. Suraj Revanna is the son of JD (S) MLA HD Revanna and the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is currently in police custody over separate allegations of sexually assaulting multiple women which shook the state during Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Meanwhile, former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on June 10. Prajwal Revanna, who is accused in the obscene video case, was arrested from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after his return to the country. The court on May 31 remanded him to SIT custody till June 6 and later extended it till June 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 1, the SIT team at the Holenarasipura residence of Bhavani Revanna, the mother of suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, for questioning.Bhavani is accused in the kidnapping case registered under IPC sections 64(A), 365, 109, 120(B). Her husband, HD Revanna, was arrested earlier in connection with the kidnapping case on April 29 and granted conditional bail by a special court for people's representatives.

The case, registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura town police station, involves allegations of sexual assault by Revanna and his son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, against their house help. Prajwal Revanna had returned to India from Germany nearly a month after leaving the country supposedly on the night of April 26 after several obscene videos allegedly involving him surfaced on social media platforms.

Revanna is facing a probe by the SIT over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked as a domestic help at his house.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.