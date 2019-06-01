JD(S) wins Srirangapatna; hung verdict in K.R. Pet, Malavalli

The JD(S) has emerged as the single largest party in Srirangapatna Town Municipal Council (TMC). No party registered a clear majority in Malavalli TMC and K.R. Pet (TMC).

Of the 69 seats in all three urban local bodies in the district, the JD(S) managed to win 32. The Congress won 23 and BJP secured four. Independent candidates won 10 seats from the ULBs, stated sources at the district administration.

A fierce poll battle was witnessed in Srirangapatna TMC where the JD(S) has come to power. Of the 23 wards in Srirangapatna, the JD(S) won 12 and Congress eight. While one has gone to the BJP, Independent candidates won two seats.

In Malavalli TMC, JD(S), Congress and BJP candidates won nine, five and two wards respectively. Seven Independents won in Malavalli ULB which has a total of 23 wards.

The K.R. Pet TMC, which witnessed heavy electioneering, also saw fractured results. The total strength is 23, of which 11 have been won by the JD(S). While the BJP won in one ward, Congress emerged victorious in 10. One ward went to an Independent candidate. S.J. Kalpana of the Congress was declared the representative of 18 wards in K.R. Pet through a lucky draw. Kalpana and R. Sheela of the JD(S) secured 359 votes. Hence, a recounting was done, which yielded the same result. Consequently, the ‘lucky draw’ was held in which he was declared winner.

The Congress had won K.R. Pet ULB in the previous elections, while the other two ULBs had received hung verdicts. Independents had supported Congress in Malavalli, while Congress supported JD(S) in Srirangapatna last time.