JD(S) will offer ₹2 lakh in cash to girls who marry boys from farmers’ families if it comes to power: HDK

March 10, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Hassan

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has said his party will offer ₹2 lakh in cash to girls who marry boys from farmers’ families if it comes to power.

In a press conference at Sanenahalli in Belur taluk on Friday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he was aware of the fact that many youth in villages were not getting girls to marry. He often received appeals from the public to address this issue. He also referred to the bride-groom convention held at Adichunchangiri Mutt in November 2022, where the number of girls attending was meagre compared to the boys.

“We have decided to offer a financial assistance of ₹.2 lakh to the girls, who marry boys from agricultural backgrounds,”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s meeting in Hubballi on the development of north Karnataka, Mr.Kumaraswamy wanted to know what the BJP government had done for the northern part of the state. “I have traveled extensively in the villages in that area. The BJP did not do any favours to people there. There are no proper toilets in many places”, he said.

Leaders of both the BJP and the Congress had been visiting Hassan repeatedly ahead of elections, and Mr. Kumaraswamy said there was a competition between the two parties to loot the State. BJP national president J.P. Nadda had been visiting the State. “Does he know the map of Karnataka? Why he is silent to corruption in the ruling party”, he asked.

He said the Congress leaders did not give him a free hand during the JD(S)-Cong coalition. “They treated me like a chaprasi. I tolerated humiliation only to help farmers with loan waivers,” he said.

He also said he would never forget all the tricks Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar and his followers employed to defeat JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda in the past. “They have no moral right to seek votes in Hassan. They did nothing for Hassan when they were in power”, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy is in Hassan as part of the Pancharathna Rath Yatra. He visited many villages in Belur taluk and appealed to the people to support the party to implement the scheme that would benefit the common people. He was accompanied by Belur MLA K.S. Lingesh, Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna and others.