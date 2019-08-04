JD(S) will contest bypolls in all 17 constituencies: Kumaraswamy

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has hinted that the JD(S) will field candidates in all the 17 constituencies in the State that may go for byelections.

He was addressing party workers at K.R. Pet in Mandya district on Saturday. His remarks came while reacting to the party workers who said the JD(S) should shun alliance.

He said the objective of forming an alliance with the Congress was to keep the BJP and its communal politics at bay and lashed out at the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for adopting treacherous means to usurp power. But Mr. Yediyurappa would go down as one of the most ineffective Chief Ministers of the State as he has been unable to expand his Cabinet so far, said Mr. Kumaraswamy. He said the BJP government would collapse within six months.

The JD(S) leader broke down during his address to the party workers while recalling the “breach of trust” by rebel MLA K.C. Narayana Gowda, who was elected on a JD(S) ticket and has now been suspended. He said he reposed trust in Mr. Narayana Gowda and went against the views of his well-wishers and family members who were not keen on giving party ticket to him in 2018.

‘Fed up with politics’

Earlier in Hassan, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he was “fed up with present-day politics” and felt like distancing himself from it.

On his way to K.R. Pet from Chikkamagaluru, he said, “I entered politics accidentally. God gave me the opportunity to govern the State as Chief Minister two times. Good people have no place in today’s politics.” Commenting sarcastically on the media, he said a section of it had succeeded in bringing in a “holy government” to power, by removing a “sinful government”.

“I know how the administration is going on now. A series of transfers are done. Some officers have been transferred without showing a placement,” he said.