JD(S) will announce its stand on UCC after the draft is released: Deve Gowda

July 02, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Sunday said the party would make its stand clear on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after the draft comes out.

“There has been discussion across the country about the UCC. Let the draft come out first. We will discuss after the draft is released and declare our stand,” the former Prime Minister told the party’s legislators and leaders here on Sunday.

“Currently, there is confusion in the State and national politics. There is fear among the leaders of national parties about the elections. We should not fear as we have not committed any wrong. We have worked for the people whenever there was an opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Urging the party cadre to remain strong and not to be affected by the party’s loss in the Assembly elections, he said there would be a time when the JD(S) would come to power to serve the people of the State. “Do not be disheartened by the loss in the elections. Confidence will be the stepping stone to victory. All of us have to join hands to safeguard the party.” He spoke on the way forward for the party in the Lok Sabha elections and rejigging of core committee.

The former Prime Minister said: “Do not worry about my health. I am with you and I have the strength to fight.”

‘Will not attend anti-BJP meeting’

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) would not be attending the meeting of parties opposed to the BJP that will be held in Bengaluru later this month. The meeting has been convened after the one held in Patna. “We have not been invited to attend the meeting and we will not go. Ours is a small party. We will work towards building it,” he told reporters earlier.

He also alleged that the State was now witnessing a new type of tax and termed it as “YST”, without elaborating on it. When he was asked to explain, he said: “You should ask those who are indulging in transfer and those holding secret meetings at their residence about the YST. This government has 10 chief ministers. There is a chief minister for every department.”

The former Chief Minister also said the office-bearers at the State, district and taluk units would be changed in the next one month. “We have to strengthen the party and provide opportunities to those who are active. We will fight the government on the issues and not oppose for the sake of opposing.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT