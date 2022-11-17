JD(S) unlikely to name Hassan candidates during launch of Pancharatna Yatre today

November 17, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Janata Dal (Secular), which is expected to release its first list of candidates for the Assembly elections during the launch of its Pancharatna Yatre at Mulbagal on Friday, is unlikely to name its candidates in at least three constituencies in its stronghold of Hassan district. The party had won seven of the eight Assembly constituencies in the district in the 2018 elections.

Party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is expected to announce the list of candidates for about 90 constituencies during the convention. The yatre that was earlier scheduled to start on November 1 had to be postponed due to rain. Among others, the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and party State president C.M. Ibrahim will participate in the launch of the yatre.

Party sources said the list would not contain the names of candidates for Arkalgud, Arsikere, and Hassan constituencies. Currently, Arkalgud and Arsikere are represented by A.T. Ramaswamy and K.T. Shivalinge Gowda, respectively, both from the JD(S). Though BJP member Preetham Gowda represents Hassan, the JD(S) has a strong base there and the seat was earlier represented by the party.

Revanna’s wife

Sources said that Mr. Ramaswamy is not inclined to contest despite assurances from party leaders while Mr. Shivalinge Gowda is not confident of winning due to caste combinations at play. “In Hassan, there is a strong pitch by H.D. Revanna’s family to field his wife, Bhavani, against Mr. Preetham Gowda. However, the former legislator Prakash’s son Swaroop has also evinced interest. There was a public war of words between the two factions recently,” sources said.

According to sources, the names of candidates for these constituencies will be announced around the time the yatre reaches Hassan after completing the first leg around Bengaluru.

Of about 90 candidates whose names will be released, JD(S) legislator for Mandya Srinivas is likely to be replaced due to the age factor. Meanwhile, the party will also not name its candidates for several constituencies in north and central Karnataka regions as it expects some leaders from other parties to migrate during the elections. These constituencies are in Belagavi, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Chitradurga, and in some Kalyana Karnataka districts.