JD(S) unlikely to field candidate in Nanjangud 

April 07, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The JD(S) is unlikely to field a candidate in Nanjangud Assembly segment in the coming elections.

Speaking to reporters after paying condolences over the death of late Congress leader Dhruvanarayan’s wife Veena Dhruvanarayan, who passed away in Mysuru on Friday, former Minister and JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda expressed sorrow over her passing away within a month of Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s sudden demise on March 11.

With Veena Dhruvanarayan’s death coming at a time when Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s son Darshan was contesting the coming elections for Nanjangud constituency as a Congress candidate, Mr. Gowda said he and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy had discussed whether the party should field a candidate or not in view of the present circumstances.

“Only yesterday, I and Mr. Kumaraswamy discussed in Periyapatna whether we should field a candidate or not against Darshan in Nanjangud”, Mr. Gowda said.

If the JD(S) stays out of the electoral race in Nanjangud, it will be the second time since the 2017 by-polls to the Assembly from Nanjangud that the party has not fielded any candidate.

It may be mentioned here that the JD(S) preferred against contesting the by-polls in 2017 after its party leader Kalale Keshavamurthy joined the Congress and became its candidate against former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad, who contested as a BJP candidate. Mr. Keshavamurthy of the Congress had eventually trounced Mr. Prasad in the elections.

However, BJP’s sitting MLA B. Harshavardhan is expecting to be renominated in the coming elections.