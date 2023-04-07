HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JD(S) unlikely to field candidate in Nanjangud 

April 07, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The JD(S) is unlikely to field a candidate in Nanjangud Assembly segment in the coming elections.

Speaking to reporters after paying condolences over the death of late Congress leader Dhruvanarayan’s wife Veena Dhruvanarayan, who passed away in Mysuru on Friday, former Minister and JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda expressed sorrow over her passing away within a month of Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s sudden demise on March 11.

With Veena Dhruvanarayan’s death coming at a time when Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s son Darshan was contesting the coming elections for Nanjangud constituency as a Congress candidate, Mr. Gowda said he and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy had discussed whether the party should field a candidate or not in view of the present circumstances.

“Only yesterday, I and Mr. Kumaraswamy discussed in Periyapatna whether we should field a candidate or not against Darshan in Nanjangud”, Mr. Gowda said.

If the JD(S) stays out of the electoral race in Nanjangud, it will be the second time since the 2017 by-polls to the Assembly from Nanjangud that the party has not fielded any candidate.

It may be mentioned here that the JD(S) preferred against contesting the by-polls in 2017 after its party leader Kalale Keshavamurthy joined the Congress and became its candidate against former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad, who contested as a BJP candidate. Mr. Keshavamurthy of the Congress had eventually trounced Mr. Prasad in the elections.

However, BJP’s sitting MLA B. Harshavardhan is expecting to be renominated in the coming elections.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.