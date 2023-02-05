ADVERTISEMENT

JD(S) to take out Pancharatna ratha yatra in Hassan in March

February 05, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The much anticipated Pancharatna Ratha yatra of Janata Dal (Secular) in Hassan district- one of the strongholds of the party - will take place in March even as the ticket distribution in the district has raised enough heat.

Former Chief Minister and party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that the ratha yatra will pass through Hassan, Mysuru and Bengaluru, and that the valedictory of the yatra will be held between March 20 and March 25.

His announcement comes at a time when the party is yet to announce names of candidates for constituencies in Hassan district. While it is set to change Shivalinge Gowda and A.T. Ramaswamy, the sitting legislators from Arsikere and Arkalgud, the Deve Gowda family is still divided over the candidate for Hassan constituency.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that there is a need to win 8 to 10 assembly constituency in Bengaluru. Mr. Kumaraswamy also blamed former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda for obstructing developmental works in Bengaluru.

Speaking during Pancharatna Yatra at Dasarahalli here, he promised that the Shivaram Karanth layout issue will be addressed if the JD(S) comes to power. “Besides, we will construct five lakh houses for the homeless.”

