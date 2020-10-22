JD(S) to support Independent candidate

Bengaluru

This is after its nominee withdrew from campaign

In a setback to the JD(S), the party’s candidate contesting from Karnataka West Graduates’ constituency to the Legislative Council has become “neutral”, forcing the party to announce its support to an Independent who is in the fray.

A note from the party on Thursday announced that the party had decided to extend support to Basavaraj Gurikar, Independent contesting from the constituency, polls for which are scheduled for October 28. Mr. Gurikar has been involved in organising government school teachers.

It said that the party had decided to support the Independent candidate after its nominee, Shivaraj Kallur, had remained neutral in the contest. He has withdrawn from poll campaign and was showing no interest, said party sources. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy appealed to the party workers and voters to back the Independent candidate and work for his victory.

