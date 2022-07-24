JD(S) to stage protest in Hassan

Workers to take out march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office

Hassan district unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) party will stage a protest in Hassan on Tuesday demanding fair compensation for farmers who suffered loss due to the heavy rains that lashed the district recently.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, the party’s district spokesperson, Raghu Hongere said that vast tracts of agricultural crops had been damaged in the recent downpour. Besides, many roads, bridges and houses had been damaged. The government had not released suitable compensation.

The workers of the party would stage a protest at the Hemavathi Statue Circle and take out a march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Among other demands to be raised during the protest include withdrawal of GST imposed on essential item and ensure proper supply of chemical fertilisers.