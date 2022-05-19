JD(S) to reach out to disgruntled leaders

Amid moves by several disgruntled legislators to leave the party, the Janata Dal (Secular) has decided to reach out to convince them to stay back.

A few legislators have been tasked to open personal communication channels with the disgruntled legislators and attempt to address their issues. “The JD(S) Legislature Party meeting discussed the issue and gave responsibility to a few legislators to talk to those disgruntled legislators,” a leader who attended the legislature party meeting on Wednesday said. Party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy is also expected to speak to a few legislators, sources said.

The JD(S) is expecting that several of its legislators would leave the party around the election time. Among them are K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Srinivas Gowda, Gubbi Srinivas, and G.T. Deve Gowda. Party sources said that though some were planning to leave the party, not everyone may be accommodated to contest in other parties, and prevailing political situation would also dictate their decision.