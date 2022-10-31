JD(S) to launch Pancharatna Yatra today

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 31, 2022 21:09 IST

The ambitious Pancharatna Ratha Yatra of Janata Dal (Secular), highlighting the five major poll promises, will be launched in the presence of party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday at Kurudumalai in Mulbagil, Kolar district. The first phase of Pancharatna Yatra will cover Assembly constituencies in Kolar, Chickballapur, Tumakuru, Hassan, and Ramanagaram districts and will end on December 6 at Anekal.

Incidentally, the then unified Janata Dal under the leadership of Mr. Gowda had launched its electoral battle in 1994 from Kurudumalai when it won majority seats to form the government headed by Mr. Gowda.

The party will be holding a rally of party workers and leaders at Mulbagil in which party State president C.M. Ibrahim and youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy will participate. Besides legislators, many probable candidates will be taking part, and the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has promised to announce the name of 123 candidates.

