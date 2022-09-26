JD(S) to launch ‘Pancharatna yatra’ from November 1

Ahead of the elections to Legislative Assembly scheduled next year, the Janata Dal (Secular) will launch its State-wide ambitious ‘Pancharatna yatra’ from November 1.

“We have to take our party’s programme to the people. While national parties are making noise, we will conduct our yatra without any hurry,” former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy told presspersons here after chairing a meeting of office-bearers on Monday. He said that though the yatra had to start in August, it had been put off due to heavy rain.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the yatra focuses on the programmes that the party will implement if it comes to power independently. “We will tell the people what is the far-sightedness of the party in irrigation projects.”

Meanwhile, the party, which had earlier launched Janata Mitra programme in Bengaluru, will have its valedictory programme on October 8. Janata Mitra had been launched ahead of the anticipated elections to BBMP council.