JD(S) to launch padayatras in villages from Rajyotsava Day

The speculation about the possibility of a midterm poll in the State appears to have put the Opposition Janata Dal (S) into poll mode with its legislature party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy drawing up a roadmap to strengthen the party base in its main political constituency of rural areas.

The party plans to reach out to all the 25 lakh families who were benefited by the flagship programme of farm loan waiver initiated by Mr. Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister. The programme will start from the Kannada Rajyotsava Day on November 1 when sitting MLAs and potential candidates would begin a tour of all the villages in their Assembly constituencies through the padayatra.

“Before the padayatra, we will prepare a booklet for ever Assembly constituency comprising of the names and individual details of farmers whose loans have been waived. Our leaders will make it a point to visit the houses of these beneficiaries among others and appeal to them to support the party,” highly placed sources in the party said. The party is also planning to build their mobile number database to send them Mr. Kumaraswamy’s voice messages in which he would make a personal appeal for support. “Our intention is to woo the majority of the 25 lakh families who have benefited by the farm loan waiver scheme,” a prominent leader in the JD(S) said. The party also plans to hold a farmers’ convention in Belagavi, which accounts for the highest number of loan waiver beneficiaries, in the first week of January. Mr. Kumaraswamy plans to hold a State-level meeting of sitting on September 30 in Bengaluru, to draw up a tentative list of potential candidates who would lead the padayatra.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy told The Hindu that he would visit all the villages in his Assembly constituency of Channapatna and his previous Assembly seat of Ramanagaram from Tuesday.