JD(S) to launch ‘Janata Patrike’ on Monday

It will be edited by Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy is set to don the role of an editor with the launch of the party’s monthly called “Janata Patrike”.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the monthly will be launched on November 8, the first day of the party’s eight-day workshop for its cadre.

The workshop, to be held till November 15, is the second such organised at his farmhouse in Bidadi. The first was held before the bypolls, in which the JD(S) suffered a setback by losing deposit in both seats.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said “Janata Patrike” will not only serve as a guide for party workers, but also address issues that concern the State, its language, major projects, policies, and so on. It will be launched by senior journalist P. Ramiah.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that during the workshop, cadre from two districts will be addressed and consulted with focus on the 2023 Assembly polls. He said people should not take the JD(S) lightly and the party was serious about its mission of winning 123 seats in next Assembly polls. He claimed that he was unduly worried about those who were keen to leave the party.