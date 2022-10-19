JD(S) to kickstart Pancharatna Rathyatra from Mulbagal in Kolar on Nov. 1

The Janata Dal (Secular) will kickstart its Pancharatna Rathyatra from Mulbagal in Kolar district on November 1 to spread awareness about the welfare programmes it has chalked out for the State if elected to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters before the start of its two-day workshop in Mysuru on Wednesday to rev up the party machinery and train the party’s probable candidates in their approach to people ahead of the elections, former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said the Pancharatna Rathyatra will feature five tableaus each depicting the five welfare programmes – free education, free healthcare, initiatives for farmers, employment for a member of each family, and housing for all – besides one vehicle with a platform that will be used by him to address the people.

The yatra will have six corner meetings and three public meetings each day, besides the informal meetings with the public along its route. At the end of the day, the participants in the yatra will stay overnight in a village.

The yatra, which will be launched on Rajyothsava Day, will continue with breaks till February next year when the dates of the elections will be announced. A total of 126 Assembly constituencies will be covered during the course of the yatra, which will be held in four stages with recesses for State legislature sessions and other events.

The first stage of the Pancharatna Yatra, which starts from November 1, will continue till December 5 in Kolar, Chickballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagaram, Tumakuru, and Hassan districts. The dates for the second and subsequent Pancharatna Yatra will be announced subsequently, he said.

He said the party decided to launch the Pancharatna Rathyatra based on a suggestion from party leader C.M. Ibrahim, who said the party’s election campaign during 1994 Assembly elections under party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda too had been launched after offering puja in Anjaneya and Ganesha temples in Mulbagal.

The yatra, along with the training provided to party’s ticket hopefuls during the workshop, is aimed at helping the JD(S) achieve its Mission 123 or help the party reach the target of winning 123 seats in the next Assembly elections and form an “independent, regional and Kannadigas” government in the State.

Also, Mr. Kumaraswamy reiterated his vow that he will dissolve the party if it is unable to fulfil the welfare promises of its Pancharatna Rathyatra.

Reacting to criticism by the rival parties that the JD(S) does not have enough winnable candidates, the former Chief Minister said the party will release its first list of 123 to 126 candidates on the day it launches its Pancharatyna Rathyatra.

“If BJP and Congress have enough candidates, why are they knocking on the doors of JD(S) for candidates? We are not looking for candidates from their parties,” he remarked. He did not rule out the possibility of politicians from BJP and Congress knocking on the doors of JD(S) after looking at the public response to their party from the Pancharatna Rathyatra. “But, we will not welcome all and sundry. A proper background check will be conducted before admitting anybody into the party. We will not entertain opportunists,” he said.

To a question, Mr. Kumaraswamy dismissed the possibility of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra having any impact on the people. He said the Congress leader’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka was more to do with uniting party leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar.