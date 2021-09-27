JD(S) to hold workshop for its leaders on 2023 Assembly polls

Party to train leaders to fight elections during four-day event

The Janata Dal (Secular), which is in the process of restructuring its organisation ahead of the elections to the Legislative Assembly in 2023, is set to hold a four-day workshop to train its leaders for effectively fighting the polls.

The four-day workshop, starting from Monday, will focus on training current legislators and ticket hopefuls for the Assembly elections during the first two days, while women, including those at the booth level, will be trained during the third day. The workshop is being organised to ensure that the party will come to power on its own and there will be no election tie-up with any other party, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said.

Besides party leaders, subject experts have been invited to discuss pressing issues that the State is facing. A path to fight the elections would be charted out and interaction between leaders and workers would be part of the workshop. A specific agenda to strengthen the party at the booth level will be drawn up, a release said.

Former Prime Minister and party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda will also take part in the workshop.

Over the past seven or eight months, the JD(S) has been holding a series of consultations with party leaders and workers to improve its chances in the elections. The JD(S) plans to launch a programme asking workers to reach out to voters at their doorstep for interaction, hoping to resonate with the electorate.

In a bid to distance his party from both the Congress and the BJP, Mr. Kumaraswamy on Sunday said, “Today, for every problem that the State faces, we are forced to look to Delhi for a solution. The State’s interests have been constantly sacrificed by both governments and that has to end. In 2023, there is a chance for Kannadigas to unite and find a solution.” He also said that the JD(S) was the only party that could protect the State’s interests, and that these issues would be discussed during the workshop.