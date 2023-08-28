JD(S) to hold convention on September 10

August 28, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that no legislator will leave the party, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) H.D. Deve Gowda on Monday said that a convention of party workers will be held on September 10 at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru to strengthen the party.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, the veteran leader said that no legislator will leave the party by believing another party. “The party is preparing to face the local bodies and BBMP elections under the leadership of G.T. Deve Gowda. It is just a rumour that our party legislators will leave the party. If you tell who is going, we can set it right. I have discussed politics in Mandya and no one is leaving.”

He said that about 20,000 party workers are expected to participate in the convention. He appealed to party workers to strengthen his hands as he at the age of 91 is still involved in building the party. “The core committee under the chairmanship of Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda will tour the State from September 1. Decision on selection of candidates will be made after discussing in core committee and the party.”

Expressing disappointment over the functioning of the Congress government in the State, Mr. Deve Gowda said the move to shift the medical college from Ramanagara to Kanakapura was not a good one. “There should not be politics over medical college. Ramanagara is a district headquarters. You (D.K. Shivakumar) have your government. You can have a separate college for Kanakapura but keep the Ramanagara college too.”

Insisting that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was not indulging in hate politics in relation to Mr. Shivakumar, he said : “It does not become hate politics if a mistake is highlighted. Will pointing mistakes become a personal hatred? I am not going to say that Mr. Shivakumar is indulging in personal hatred.”

