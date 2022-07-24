Karnataka

JD(S) to decide on Nikhil’s candidature

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 24, 2022 22:03 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 22:03 IST

The Janata Dal (Secular) will decide on the candidature of Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Ramanagaram as he has expressed willingness to work for the party to secure more seats, said former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagaram, near here on Sunday, the JD(S) leader said that Mr. Nikhil had expressed desire to work for the party’s candidates in the next election. “Nikhil has expressed the desire to ensure victory of 30 to 40 candidates. He has said that there is a greater need to allocate time to win more seats than becoming a candidate.”

The former Chief Minister said: “It is not that I want him to become a legislator. The party and party workers will decide on it in future. The party will also decide on the candidature of Anita Kumaraswamy.”

