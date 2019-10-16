JD(S) to contest in all segments

Expressing doubt over the conduct of bypoll, JD(S) national president Deve Gowda on Wednesday said the party will field its candidates in all constituencies “if at all it is held.”
“There is feeling that the party will field candidates in only Old Mysore region. However, irrespective of whether we win or not, we will field our candidates,” he told presspersons. He said that from the party’s perspective, contesting in the bypoll is important as many local body elections will be held shortly. “In 10 months, elections to BBMP is expected,” he said.
