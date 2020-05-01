JD(S) takes exception to release of water only to Tumakuru

The State government’s decision to release Hemavati water from the reservoir at Gorur for people in Tumakuru has been opposed by people’s representatives of the JD(S) in Hassan.

The JD(S) leaders took exception to the government releasing water only to Tumakuru, ignoring Mandya and Hassan districts. The government has instructed release of 2,000 cusecs of water to the Tumakuru branch canal for the next 15 days beginning May. The officials at the dam are yet to release water.

In a press conference on Friday, former Minister H.D. Revanna alleged that J.C. Madhuswamy, Minister in-charge of Hassan, had decided to release water for Tumakuru deploying policemen along the canal. “If this leads to law and order problem, the State government should own responsibility,” he said.

People in Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru districts were facing shortage of drinking water. Deciding in favour of one district was uncalled for. “If people get agitated and hit the streets, the officers of Water Resources Department and the Deputy Commissioner will be responsible,” Mr. Revanna said

He said as per the practice, water should be released to the left bank canal, which takes water to Tumakuru, only in July. “However, now they want water for drinking. We are not opposing it. But why not for people of the other two districts? We had been demanding water for drinking purposes for the last two months. The government did not respond,” he pointed out. He also took objection to the government not convening a meeting of the Irrigation Advisory Committee before making the decision.

Arkalgud MLA A.T. Ramaswamy stated that Hassan received less than normal rainfall in April. Considering the plight of people in the catchment area, the government should take a proper decision. JD(S) State president and Sakaleshpur MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy said the party would protest if the State government did not consider the needs of the residents of Hassan.

Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna were present.