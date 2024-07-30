JD(S) suggests putting off padayatra over MUDA issue

The seven-day Bengaluru–Mysuru padayatra announced by the NDA against the alleged irregularities in the distribution of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which was scheduled to start on August 3, is now doubtful. Citing rain and crucial agricultural activities in Mandya, Ramanagara, and Mysuru districts during this time, the Janata Dal (Secular) has asked its alliance partner, BJP, to consider postponing the padayatra by about 10 days.

Internal misunderstanding

While rain and paddy transplantation season that may result in reduced enthusiasm among JD(S) workers is being viewed seriously, internal misunderstanding in the BJP has also left the JD(S) confused. JD(S) core committee president G.T. Deve Gowda and party youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy told presspersons that in the light of heavy rain, it would be advisable to postpone the padayatra. “The workers and leaders at the grassroots feel that the decision on the padayatra was made without their consultation,” Mr. Gowda said.

“The padayatra will pass through our strongholds and we have to ensure its success. Farmers are not particularly enthusiastic since the region has received good rain after two years. If the padayatra does not attract a good crowd, it will reflect badly on the party and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s leadership. This is also the region where the JD(S) is resistingKPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s move to gain hold. The BJP has little to lose if the padayatra fails,” party sources reasoned.

HDK’s presence

On Tuesday, several former legislators from Mandya aired their opinion on the “ill-timed” padayatra, and also about the possibility of Mr. Kumaraswamy giving the padayatra a miss due to the ongoing Parliament session. “His absence could be misconstrued. Though Mr. Kumaraswamy tried to convey the same during the NDA coordination committee meeting, some BJP leaders had come with a firm mind on the padayatra. The JD(S) core committee reflected the opinion of the leaders from Mandya. We are looking at the padayatra post-Parliament session by which time paddy transplantation will be completed. Mr. Kumaraswamy will attend public functions at important places while BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy will walk the full route,” sources said.

Meanwhile, the difference of opinion among BJP leaders on the padayatra has also come to the fore, sending confusing signals. “A number of leaders in the BJP are not keen on the padayatra since the issue concerns only the Chief Minister. We also concur with such sentiments. However, as we want to pursue the alliance dharma; we will go with it,” sources said.

BJP leaders opposed

BJP leaders from North Karnataka Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jharkiholi have already aired their dismay about the padayatra in public and have threatened to hold a separate padayatra highlighting the plight of people distressed by rain and floods.