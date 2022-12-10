JD(S) State organising secretary appointed

December 10, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Registrar of Karnatak University C. Krishnamurthy was felicitated during the Annual Day of Sana College of Education in Hubballi recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

HUBBALLI

Ateeque Ahmed Koppal of Hubballi has been appointed as State organising secretary of the Janata Dal (Secular) by State president of the party and former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim, a release said.

Teachers should keep updating knowledge

HUBBALLI

Registrar (Evaluation) of Karnatak University C. Krishnamurthy has emphasised the need for teachers to keep updating their knowledge and using creative pedagogy to groom their students so as to ensure their overall personality development. Inaugurating the Annual Day programme of Sana College of Education in Hubballi recently, he asked the teachers to make apt use technology in teaching. State Best Teacher awardee Farhat Jalger advised the students. Chairman of Sana Educational Charitable Trust M.M. Malagi, trustees Ashraf Ali Basheer, Ayub Savanur, Tariq Mujahid, Khalid Malgi, and Sarfaraz were present.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
