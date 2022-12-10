  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Portugal LIVE score: Ronaldo on bench, Ramos starts; Starting XI

JD(S) State organising secretary appointed

December 10, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Registrar of Karnatak University C. Krishnamurthy was felicitated during the Annual Day of Sana College of Education in Hubballi recently.

Registrar of Karnatak University C. Krishnamurthy was felicitated during the Annual Day of Sana College of Education in Hubballi recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

HUBBALLI

Ateeque Ahmed Koppal of Hubballi has been appointed as State organising secretary of the Janata Dal (Secular) by State president of the party and former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim, a release said.

Teachers should keep updating knowledge

HUBBALLI

Registrar (Evaluation) of Karnatak University C. Krishnamurthy has emphasised the need for teachers to keep updating their knowledge and using creative pedagogy to groom their students so as to ensure their overall personality development. Inaugurating the Annual Day programme of Sana College of Education in Hubballi recently, he asked the teachers to make apt use technology in teaching. State Best Teacher awardee Farhat Jalger advised the students. Chairman of Sana Educational Charitable Trust M.M. Malagi, trustees Ashraf Ali Basheer, Ayub Savanur, Tariq Mujahid, Khalid Malgi, and Sarfaraz were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.