JD(S) stages protest against cross-voting by its MLAs during RS polls

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Sunday staged a protest here against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress for triggering defection of legislators from JD(S) ranks during the Rajya Sabha elections held on Friday.

Defying party whip, JD(S) legislators S.R. Srinivas of Gubbi voted for BJP while Srinivas Gowda of Kolar voted for Congress, and both are being tipped to contest on BJP and Congress ticket, respectively, in the next Assembly election.

JD(S) president C.M. Ibrahim, who led the protest along with other party leaders, said that the act of these two legislators was a betrayal for the party, and exposes designs of the two national parties. “By cross voting, both legislators have ensured the defeat of the JD(S) official candidate.”

He said that Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar have laid foundation for H.D. Kumaraswamy to become the Chief Minister again. “Will the Congress take action against two legislators who have given second preference vote to BJP candidate?”

The defeated JD(S) candidate D. Kupendra Reddy said that the biggest opponent of the Congress is the party itself, and that is why it is losing ground across the country. “When I was in Congress and contested from Bommanahalli Assembly constituency, the B form from Congress was first given to me and later to an Independent,” he recalled.