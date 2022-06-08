JD(S) should support Congress to defeat BJP: Siddaramaiah

To order defeat the communal party BJP, the Janata Dal(Secular) should support the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has said.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that if JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy really wanted to keep the BJP away from power, he should support the Congress.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that when former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda the Rajya Sabha election, the Congress had supported his candidature. “Now we have fielded a minority candidate. Mr. Kumaraswamy should join hands with us,” he said.

To a query, he said that the one who was playing spoilsport was the JD(S). Even when the Congress had more numbers, Mr. Kumaraswamy was made the Chief Minister. Such being the case, Mr. Kumaraswamy should not point his finger towards the Congress now, he said.