‘JD(S) should reciprocate Congress’ past sacrifice’

The Congress sought a quid pro quo from the Janata Dal (Secular) for the ‘’sacrifices’’ it made in the past and support for its candidates in elections to the Rajya Sabha to be held on Friday.

Congress MLA and former Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said here on Thursday that the Congress denied ticket to the incumbent MP Muddu Hanumegowda in Tumakuru in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to pave way for Mr. Deve Gowda to contest as part of an pre-poll understanding to unitedly oppose the BJP.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Krishna Byre Gowda said Deve Gowda was to contest from Bengaluru North but changed his mind in the last minute and preferred Tumakuru and the Congress denied ticket to Hanumegowda. The injustice meted out to the latter was yet to be rectified, said Mr. Byre Gowda.

The JD(S) has been tacitly supported in the past on many occasions and it should reciprocate in equal measure by remembering the sacrifices made by the Congress, Mr.Byre Gowda added. He said that the party had sought support from the JD(S) but it was left to its discretion to comply with our requests or not, he said.