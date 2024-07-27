JD(S) seeks to mobilise supporters for Kengeri to Mysuru march against Congress ‘scams’

JD(S) youth wing leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy addressed a series of meetings in Mysuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara on Saturday to mobilise party workers for Kengeri to Mysuru padayatra against the “scams” by the Congress government in the State.

Addressing a meeting in Mysuru along with a host of senior party leaders, Mr. Nikhil said the date for the padayatra, which will be undertaken jointly with the BJP, will be finalised shortly and communicated to the party workers.

He said the Congress’ alleged misrule was not restricted to only the “scam” in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), but also the reported irregularities in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, diversion of funds earmarked for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for implementation of the guarantee programmes, and non-payment of subsidy to cattle farmers for the last nine months etc.

Mr. Nikhil said he will undertake a State-wide tour after the conclusion of the month of Ashada in the first week of July to mobilise youth for the party. He said the party will constitute core committees at the district as well as taluk levels across the State under the leadership of senior party leader and chairman of State-level core committee G.T. Deve Gowda.

Earlier, the party’s floor leader in the Legislative Assembly Suresh Babu addressed the gathering and said the ruling party refused to give the Opposition parties an opportunity to raise the “scam” in MUDA during the recent Legislature session.

When an opportunity to raise the issue in the State Legislature is denied, the party can either move the courts or go before the people. The party has now opted to approach the people to highlight the alleged scam in the MUDA in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife is also a beneficiary, charged Mr. Babu.

Former Minister S.R. Mahesh, who addressed the gathering, said he will take responsibility on behalf of Mr. Nikhil to mobilise at least 25,000 party workers from each Assembly constituency of Mysuru district. He called upon the party workers to turn up in large numbers for the padayatra.

JD(S) MLA representing Hunsur Harish Gowda, JD(S) MLC C.N. Manje Gowda, former MLAs Suresh Gowda, Annadani, M. Mahadev, Ashwin, and a host of party senior leaders were present at the meeting in Mysuru.

