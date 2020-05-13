JD(S) seeks measures to crush cane

Expressing concern over the defunct conditions of Mysugar and PSSK sugar mills, the Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs and MLCs have urged the State government to initiate measures for crushing cane at other mills.

The party leaders convened a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss the issue, and later submitted a memorandum to the State government through Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh.

They told presspersons later that the State government-owned iconic Mysore Sugar Company Ltd. (Mysugar) in the town and Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK) in Pandavapura have not been functioning since past several crushing seasons owing to maintenance and operational issues.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had planned to establish a new mill on Mysugar premises at a cost of ₹100 crore. Nevertheless, the present government has planned to privatise the mill. The party will draw the attention of the government towards establishing the new mill, they said.

MLAs C.S. Puttaraju, M. Srinivas, K. Annadani, K. Suresh Gowda, A.S. Raveendra Srikantaih and D.C. Thammanna; MLCs K.T. Srikantegowda and N. Appajigowda, party district president D. Ramesh and others were present.