Karnataka

JD(S) seeks measures to crush cane

Expressing concern over the defunct conditions of Mysugar and PSSK sugar mills, the Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs and MLCs have urged the State government to initiate measures for crushing cane at other mills.

The party leaders convened a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss the issue, and later submitted a memorandum to the State government through Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh.

They told presspersons later that the State government-owned iconic Mysore Sugar Company Ltd. (Mysugar) in the town and Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK) in Pandavapura have not been functioning since past several crushing seasons owing to maintenance and operational issues.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had planned to establish a new mill on Mysugar premises at a cost of ₹100 crore. Nevertheless, the present government has planned to privatise the mill. The party will draw the attention of the government towards establishing the new mill, they said.

MLAs C.S. Puttaraju, M. Srinivas, K. Annadani, K. Suresh Gowda, A.S. Raveendra Srikantaih and D.C. Thammanna; MLCs K.T. Srikantegowda and N. Appajigowda, party district president D. Ramesh and others were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 7:14:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/jds-seeks-measures-to-crush-cane/article31575421.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY