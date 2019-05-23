JD(S) secures just Hassan seat in Karnataka

The Janata Dal (Secular), the party in power in an alliance with the Congress in the state, could secure only seat – Hassan - of the seven it contested from. The party's national president H.D. Deve Gowda's grandson 28-year-old Prajwal Revanna has won, thanks to the efforts of his father H.D. Revanna, Minister for Public Works in the coalition government.

In his maiden election, Mr. Prajwal managed to defeat former Congress Minister A. Manju, who joined the BJP only to become the party's candidate in the Lok Sabha polls, by a margin of 1.42 lakh votes. In the pervious Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Deve Gowda won from the constituency by a margin of 1 lakh votes against Mr. Manju, who had contested on a Congress ticket then. Mr. Deve Gowda chose to contest from Tumakuru, after giving up Hassan, from where he had won five times, for his grandson.

When the Congress and JD(S) decided to face the Lok Sabha elections together, a section of Congress leaders opposed the idea. However, Mr. Revanna, who is also minister in-charge of the district, won over the Congress leaders. He met several senior Congress leaders, with whom he had hardly shared a dais in the recent years and requested them to work for his son’s victory in the election.

Prajwal Revanna maintained a lead in all the rounds. The counting agents representing the JD(S), sure of the party's win in Hassan, developed a curiosity to know the result in the other two high-profile constituencies – Tumakuru and Mandya, where Mr. Deve Gowda and Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, were the candidates. However, the results in both the constituencies left them disappointed. They were disturbed to know Mr. Deve Gowda was trailing in Tumakuru.

Mr. Prajwal told reporters he was grateful to people of Hassan for choosing him as their candidate. With regard to the party's performance in other constituencies, he maintained that he still hoped for a good result, as counting was still on in many constituencies.