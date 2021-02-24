JD(S) Rukmini Made Gowda elected as Mysuru’s Mayor

Anwar Baig of Congress is Deputy Mayor

Rukmini Made Gowda of the JD(S) was on Wednesday elected as the new Mayor of Mysuru while Congress party’s Anwar Baig was elected as the Deputy Mayor.

The Mayoral polls saw the continuation of the Congress-JD (S) alliance struck after the MCC polls in 2018 threw up a hung House.

The BJP’s efforts to have the party’s first Mayor in Mysuru came to a naught after the party’s nominee Sunanda Palanetra polled 26 votes and lost to Ms. Rukmini, who secured 43 votes.

During the elections to the Deputy Mayor, Congress party’s Anwar Baig defeated BJP’s S Satvik.

The post of Mayor was reserved to woman from the general category while the Deputy Mayor was set aside for a candidate from the general category.

Regional Commissioner of Mysuru division G C Prakash, who conducted the elections, declared Ms Rukmini Made Gowda as the 23 Mayor of Mysuru. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag was also present.