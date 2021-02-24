JD(S) Rukmini Made Gowda elected as Mysuru’s Mayor

Rukmini Made Gowda of the JD(S) was on Wednesday elected as the new Mayor of Mysuru while Congress party’s Anwar Baig was elected as the Deputy Mayor.
The Mayoral polls saw the continuation of the Congress-JD (S) alliance struck after the MCC polls in 2018 threw up a hung House.
The BJP’s efforts to have the party’s first Mayor in Mysuru came to a naught after the party’s nominee Sunanda Palanetra polled 26 votes and lost to Ms. Rukmini, who secured 43 votes.
During the elections to the Deputy Mayor, Congress party’s Anwar Baig defeated BJP’s S Satvik.
The post of Mayor was reserved to woman from the general category while the Deputy Mayor was set aside for a candidate from the general category.
Regional Commissioner of Mysuru division G C Prakash, who conducted the elections, declared Ms Rukmini Made Gowda as the 23 Mayor of Mysuru. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag was also present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath