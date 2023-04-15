ADVERTISEMENT

JD(S) releases 12 promises for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

April 15, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

With regard to reservations, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Deve Gowda says he has been fair to all communities

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Deve Gowda releases 12 promises for the Karnataka Assembly elections, which are scheduled on May 10, in the presence of State unit president C.M. Ibrahim and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, in Bengaluru on April 15, 2023.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Deve Gowda released 12 promises for the Karnataka Assembly elections, which are scheduled on May 10. The poll promises were released at Mr. Gowda’s Padmanabhanagar residence in Bengaluru in the presence of State unit president C.M. Ibrahim and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, among others.

The promises include Matrushree and women empowerment programmes, including loan waiver of loans of women self-help groups and five free cylinders a year besides enhancement of widow pension. The party also announced Raitha Chaitanya, Vikalachetanara Asare and increase in incentive for lawyers, among a slew of promises to police personnel, on education, health, religious minorities, scheduled castes, and on youth empowerment.

Mr. Gowda said that the party would be releasing the manifesto later. “Mr. Kumaraswamy will be releasing the names of candidates for the rest of the constituencies in consultation with Mr. Ibrahim. There is no problem in identification of candidates.”

In a brief interaction with reporters after releasing the promises, Mr. Gowda spoke about the reservation confusion in the State. He recalled that, due to his efforts, the Valmikis were given ST reservation. Though Havanur Commission identified rural Vokkaligas as most backward and gave 9% reservation, he said that he ensured distribution of 4% to Muslims, 1% to most backward communities and 4% to Vokkaligas. “I have been fair to all communities.”

JD(S) stand for Lok Sabha elections

He announced that the party would stand with the Left during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “We are sharing seats with the Left in Kerala, and we will go with them. Left leader Sitaram Yechury had called me on this issue,” the former Prime Minister told mediapersons in response to a question on what would be the stand of the party for the parliamentary polls.

