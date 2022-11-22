JD(S) ready for a CM from minority community: Kumaraswamy

November 22, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Janata Dal (Secular) has announced that it will consider having Deputy Chief Ministers from among women, Dalits, and minorities, and the party is not averse to a Chief Minister from minority community if the situation demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcements came from party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is currently touring Kolar district as part of the Pancharatna Yatre ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “Party president C.M. Ibrahim has said that even he has a chance to become the Chief Minister if the JD(S) comes to power. Why not?”

“At Vasanthanarsapura, a Dalit youth met me and narrated their problems. Following this, I announced that a post of the Deputy Chief Minister will be created for a Dalit if my party is voted to power,” he said in Kolar on Tuesday. He said that G. Parameshwara became Deputy Chief Minister after much struggle in the Congress and Govind Karjol’s name had to come from the BJP high command. Both of them are from Dalit communities.

Accusing the Women and Child Welfare Department of not doing enough, he said he would appoint a woman as Deputy Chief Minister for development of women.

Marriage issue in Kolar

The former Chief Minister said he would bring a programme called Raitha Chaitanya to uplift farmers and work for their welfare, if voted to power. His announcement came after Dhananjaya, a young farmer, approached him in Kolar and pointed out that farmers in rural areas were unable to get marriage alliances because girls are married off to boys living in bigger towns outside the district.