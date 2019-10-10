JD(S) rally today

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda has announced that thousands of party workers will participate in a rally against the State government’s mishandling of floods and the insufficient relief amount released by the Centre.

Traffic restrictions

Vehicle movement on Sheshadri Road will be restricted on account of the rally, which will start from the city railway station and Mourya Circle and is expected to reach Freedom Park at around 11 a.m.

According to the official release, vehicles coming from Majestic towards Freedom Park should take a left turn at Anand Rao Circle upper ramp to reach JD(S) Cross; left turn to reach Racecourse Road; and right turn at Chalukya Circle to proceed on Palace Road; and left turn at Maharani Junction to reach KR Circle. Vehicles proceeding towards Freedom Park from KR Circle should travel on Mysore Bank Circle Road to reach Palace Road and Freedom Park.

The rally will be led by Mr. Deve Gowda. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and JD(S) State president H.K. Kumaraswamy will be participating, among others.