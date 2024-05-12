JD(S) protests in Maddur against Congress’ efforts to ‘tarnish’ Gowda family

The JD(S) continued its protest against the alleged efforts of the Congress government in the State to “tarnish” the image of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family under the pretext of an investigation into the sexual harassment case against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna by holding a demonstration in Maddur on Sunday.

The party workers gathered at T.B. Circle in Maddur on Sunday under the leadership of former Minister D.C. Thamanna and condemned the Congress party for the “cunning” politics it is playing to “tarnish” the reputation of Mr. Gowda’s family and thereby making public explicit videos of a large number of women, who were victims of sexual abuse.

The protestors held aloft banners demanding a CBI probe into the matter and shouted slogans against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The protestors alleged that Congress leaders had played a role in the distribution of thousands of pen drives containing the explicit vidoes.

They alleged that the probe into the sexual harassment charges against Mr. Revanna by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government was not proceeding on the right track. Hence, the investigation should be handed over to either the CBI or a judicial commission, the protestors demanded.

A similar protest against the Congress party will be held in front of the Taluk Panchayat office in Malavalli on Monday, said party sources.

