JD(S) protest against ‘imposition’ of Hindi

They allege that Hindi was being imposed on Non-Hindi speaking States

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
September 15, 2022 20:03 IST

Alleging that Hindi was being imposed on non-Hindi speaking States in the name of ‘Hindi Divas’, members of Janata Dal (Secular) staged a protest in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Staging a protest under the leaderships of president of Hubballi Dharwad Mahanagar Zilla Unit Guruaj Hunasimarad and Dharwad Rural District president B.B. Gangadharmath, the protesters demanded that all steps should be taken by the State government to give priority to Kannada in every sector and Kannada should be supreme in Karnataka.

Mr. Hunasimarad said that their party would continue its fight against imposition of Hindi on Kannadaigas. “Kannada is administrative language and is supreme in Karnataka. As Union governments have continue to impose Hindi on us, there is dire need for all the Kannadigas to stand up against it and take pride in being Kannadigas,” he said.

The protesters also demanded deploying Kannada speaking officials in all central government offices in Karnataka and also in banks. They said that they would not tolerate any attempt to impose Hindi on the people of the State. The protestors subsequently submitted memorandum to the district authorities.

